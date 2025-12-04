Weekend Binge: Liked <i>Dhurandhar</i>? Watch These 5 Shows On Kandahar Hijack Next

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has finally arrived in cinemas today. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is set against the backdrop of the 1999 IC-814 hijacking. The project also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles. If you are a Ranveer Singh fan, chances are you have already booked your tickets. And if Dhurandhar leaves you wanting more stories based on the IC-814 hijacking, here are some films and web series you can binge-watch this weekend:

1. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack – Netflix

This series takes a detailed, step-by-step look at the real IC 814 crisis, so it feels closer to a procedural than a loud thriller. The Anubhav Sinha directorial focuses on the chaos inside the plane and the pressure on the officials trying to negotiate outside. The series also highlights the lack of coordination between different agencies at the time. A few scenes in the cabin feel so real that you almost sense the tension around the passengers. The star-studded cast features Vijay Varma, Additi Gupta, Patralekha, Rajiv Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah and Manoj Pahwa.

2. Hijack – YouTube

Hijack is a more old-school Bollywood take on sky crises. It leans towards drama and emotional moments rather than going deep into the politics of a hijack. Shiney Ahuja plays a ground engineer who ends up right in the middle of the situation. What works are the personal stakes – his daughter is on the hijacked flight – which keeps the story moving.

3. Zameen – JioHotstar

Zameen, directed by Rohit Shetty, mixes action with a hijack storyline and adds a military twist. Ajay Devgn plays a senior army officer who tries to take control of the crisis. The film stays fast-paced, with chase scenes, gunfights and punchy dialogues. Abhishek Bachchan's character brings in the intelligence angle, which keeps the plot from getting one-note. It is also interesting how the film connects the hijack to a larger conspiracy, giving it a bigger canvas than a simple hostage plot.

4. Kandahar – JioHotstar

This Malayalam action-thriller, starring Mohanlal, is inspired by the IC 814 incident but takes a more fictional route. The film brings in a mix of emotion and patriotism, staying closer to the style of director Major Ravi's other war-themed films. Mohanlal's character leads a rescue team, and the film focuses more on the military ops than on what happens inside the plane. The film is not fast-paced, but it tries to show the personal impact on soldiers and their families. It is more about the rescue spirit than the hijack itself.

5. Yodha – Prime Video

Yodha is the flashiest title in this list, loaded with slick action and sharp camerawork. Sidharth Malhotra plays a suspended officer who ends up on a hijacked flight at the worst possible time. The film puts a lot of weight on hand-to-hand fights and close-quarter stunts, especially in narrow aircraft aisles. The twist near the end gives the story a different layer, shifting the film away from a simple “good guy saves everyone” setup.