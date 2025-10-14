"Made Film With SRK, It Flopped": Anubhav Sinha Says <i>Ra One</i> Broke Him

When a film releases on a Friday, it belongs to the audience. Directors, producers, actors, writers, and the crew must have worked hard on it, but the ultimate judgment comes from the viewers. For some filmmakers, flopping of a film might be a lesson, but for others, it can be painful and heartwrenching.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has given many hits, including Mulk, Thappad, and Article 15. But he recently opened up about how the failure of Ra One, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, broke him. He also shared why he did not collaborate with King Khan.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha On The Failure Of Ra One

Sinha recently appeared for an interview on a YouTube channel, Ulta Chasma UC, and said, "I meet a lot of people who now tell me they like Ra One, but at that time [2011], the film was declared a flop. There was a lot of pain after it flopped. I made a film with Shah Rukh Khan, and it was a flop, and people didn't like it at that time. That film broke me emotionally. It took time for me to recover from that."

Anubhav Sinha On Working With King Khan

While Shah Rukh Khan and Sinha did not collaborate after Ra One, the filmmaker felt fortunate to have worked with him. He added, "I value him more than a star and an actor. Even if I don't work with him ever, but I know him as a person, and that is enough for me; you learn a lot from him."

The director added that Khan is a passionate and compassionate person. He said that despite the stardom that he enjoys, the actor has a middle-class mindset.

Why Did Shah Rukh Khan And Anubhav Sinha Not Collaborate After Ra One?

You would think that Anubhav was heartbroken that he did not work with Ra One, but nothing can be farther from the truth. The filmmaker said that he does not have a story for the actor, and Khan might also not have time for him. However, he added, "I would love to work with him."

