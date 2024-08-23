Weekend Binge: After <i>Angry Young Men</i>, Add These Documentaries To Your Watchlist

The docu-series Angry Young Men is receiving love from all corners. The show focuses on the iconic screenwriting duo of the 70s and 80s — Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Together, they delivered several blockbuster films, including Deewaar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Sholay, Don and Kranti. The series transports us back to the golden days of Bollywood, highlighting Salim-Javed's legacy and their aura. After watching it, you might be craving more documentary films and series. Don't worry. We have prepared a list you can binge-watch this weekend.

1. Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (August 2, 2024) - Netflix: This project is based on the life of ace director SS Rajamouli. The documentary features many prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including Karan Johar, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati and others, talking about the legendary filmmaker.

2. To Kill A Tiger (September 10, 2022) - Netflix: This Oscar-nominated documentary narrates the story of an Indian teenage girl who is brutally raped by men in her village. Global icon Priyanka Chopra was the executive producer.

3. MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (March 8, 2023) - Netflix: Remember how in 2014 Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared from radar? Learn more about the mystery of this flight that took off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia but never reached Beijing Capital International Airport in China.

4. The Romantics (February 14, 2023) - Netflix: This four-part series is all about the “King Of Romance” filmmaker Yash Chopra. It also shows how Aditya Chopra carried his father's legacy with Yash Raj Films.

5. Kaagaz Ki Kashti (January 11, 2019) - YouTube: No one can match the soothing voice of Jagjit Singh. Take a deep dive into the legend's life, who revolutionised the ghazal scene.

6. All That Breathes (October 14, 2022) - JioCinema Premium: Meet two brothers, Saud and Nadeem, whose mission is to care for injured black kites. Directed by Shaunak Sen, this documentary film premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The film has won many international accolades and was also nominated for Academy Awards.

7. Beckham (October 4, 2023) - Netflix: Manchester United legend David Beckham allows fans to take a look at his life with this one. We also get a chance to see David Beckham – the father.

8. The Elephant Whisperers (December 8, 2022) - Netflix: No one can forget when Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga made India proud and won an Oscar for this project. This weekend, say hello to the orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who develops a bond with a couple.

9. Simone Biles Rising (July 17, 2024) - Netflix: Find out why gymnastics superstar Simone Biles withdrew from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. We guarantee that after watching this docuseries, you will have a new perspective on mental health.

10. Federer: Twelve Final Days (June 10, 2024) - Prime Video: Hop in for a memorable ride through the last twelve days of tennis star Roger Federer's professional career. It features the star player at his most vulnerable and candid self.