Weekend Binge: After Farzi, 5 Shahid Kapoor Films To Watch

Shahid Kapoor in Haider. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shahid Kapoor, who has already cemented his place in Bollywood by playing versatile roles in Jab We Met, Haider and Kabir Singh, has finally made his OTT debut. The actor's web series Farzi premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. Shahid co-stars with Vijay Sethupathi in Farzi, which is the South star's first Hindi web series. Of course, with so many firsts, the story by Raj and DK (of The Family Man) had to be special and gripping. It's about a clever underdog street artist named Sunny (Shahid) and his pursuit to con the system. He decides to become wealthy in a short span by printing fake currency. This is where cop Michael (played by Vijay Sethupathi) comes in and begins the hunt for the con artist. Sounds interesting, right? While Farzi is Shahid Kapoor's first project to have a direct OTT release, his several movies are available to watch on streaming platforms.

Here, we have prepared a list of five Shahid Kapoor films available on OTT platforms. Let's get started.

Kabir Singh – Netflix

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh was a blockbuster at the box office. It is the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's 2017 film Arjun Reddy. The story is about a short-tempered surgeon, who falls in love with his junior. Due to some unfortunate incidents, they break up and he becomes an alcoholic. But life has a different plan for them.

Jab We Met - Amazon Prime Video

This evergreen movie of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor is a delight to watch. From its songs to dialogues and shots, everything about Jab We Met is entertaining. Aditya (played by Shahid) bumps into Geet, the “Sikhni from Bhatinda” who is lively and talkative. The plot revolved around their love story.

Haider - Zee5

Haider, a 2014 crime drama, an adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet, stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role alongside Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon. It's about a young man, who after returning to his hometown in Jammu and Kashmir, tries to solve the mystery of his father's disappearance.

Padmaavat – Amazon Prime Video

The film revolves around Queen Padmavati, who is known for her exceptional beauty. She marries the King of Chittor, Maharawal Ratan Singh (played by Shahid Kapoor) but soon has to fight for her honour after Alauddin Khilji becomes obsessed with her beauty.

Kaminey (Netflix)

Kaminey is a dark action comedy featuring Shahid Kapoor in a dual role as twin brothers. They don't see eye to eye but things go south when they get involved in the world of drugs, guns and money.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab a bucket of popcorn and enjoy your weekend watching these films.