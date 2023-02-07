Airport Pics: Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Fly Home After Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at the airport

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, guests at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding, were pictured flying back to Mumbai on Tuesday night. Shahid and Mira were photographed at Mumbai airport – he was casually dressed in jeans and a white tee, she in a black track suit. They flew into Mumbai from Jaisalmer where Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra married at the Suryagarh Palace resort earlier in the day. The wedding was attended by close family and friends only. Shahid Kapoor and Kapoor and Kiara Advani co-starred in 2019 hit Kabir Singh.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at the airport

Kiara and Sidharth's wedding festivities included a sangeet on Monday evening. On Tuesday, cameras captured preparations for the baraat, the wedding band and the groom's entry on the traditional white horse. After the wedding, a crew member revealed that the ceremony had ended, Kiara wore a pink lehenga while Sidharth was in white, and Karan Johar danced like nobody was watching in the baraat. KJo is mentor to both bride and groom, having launched Sidharth Malhotra in 2012's Student Of The Year and directed Kiara Advani in Lust Stories.

Kiara and Sidharth shared matching wedding posts on Tuesday night. They captioned the pictures with a Shershaah-twist: "Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi (now we are permanently booked)."

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Karan Johar flew into Jaisalmer together on Sunday and were photographed exiting the airport:

Kiara and Shahid struck up a friendship while filming Kabir Singh, which was criticised widely for its misogynistic portrayal of the romance between their characters Preeti and the eponymous Kabir. Kiara and Shahid appeared together in an episode of the previous season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra began dating after being cast in 2020 film Shershaah, based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra.