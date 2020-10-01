'We Will Get Through It,' Chrissy Teigen Writes In An Emotional Post After Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen with John Legend. (courtesy chrissyteigen)

Model Chrissy Teigen opened up about suffering a miscarriage in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday morning. Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, lost their baby boy after pregnancy complications. Chrissy posted a series of images from the hospital and she wrote in the caption, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough." John and Chrissy, who are parents to two children, announced in August that they were expecting their third child. The couple made the pregnancy announcement with John Legend's music video titled Wild.

An emotional Chrissy Teigen added in her post, "We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

In her post, Chrissy thanked all the fans and the well-wishers for praying for them and standing by the couple through the tough times and added, "Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you."

"Every day can't be full of sunshine" - with this though in mind, Chrissy expressed her gratitude for her kids Luna and Miles, and added, "We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Read Chrissy Teigen's post here:

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got married in the year 2013 and they are parents to a daughter named Luna and a son named Miles.