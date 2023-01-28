John Legend Shares 1st Picture Of Newborn Daughter With Chrissy Teigen. See Post

"Eeee I Love her," commented Chrissy Teigen on her husband's latest post.

American singer-songwriter John Legend has shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti Maxine, on social media. The 44-year-old first announced the birth of his fourth child with his wife Chrissy Teigen at a private concert earlier this month. Now, on Thursday, the singer shared an adorable photo of him cradling his newborn in his arms as he beams at the camera.

"Our new love," Mr Legend wrote in the caption. "Eeee I Love her," commented Ms Teigen on her husband's latest post.

Take a look below:

Since being shared, Mr Legend's post has accumulated more than 757,000 likes and several congratulatory comments. "OMG, John. I'm so happy for you both. What a beautiful family you have been blessed with," wrote one user. "she's precious!!! Congratulations!" wrote another.

Also Read | Sylvester Stallone Denies Pamela Anderson's Claim That He Offered Her To Be His "No. 1 Girl"

Meanwhile, Ms Teigen on January 19 announced the arrival of the baby girl by posting a photo of their older children, 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles, cradling their sibling, who is wrapped in a cosy blanket. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," she wrote in the post."We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all!" Ms Teigen added.

On Tuesday, the model also shared her first picture with the public of Esti's face. "Look at u out here lookin like a baby," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, the arrival of the couple's new daughter comes two years after they lost their son Jack at 20 weeks in 2020 due to a pregnancy complication.