Sylvester Stallone Denies Pamela Anderson's Claim That He Offered Her To Be His 'No. 1 Girl'

Sylvester Stallone and Pamela Anderson

Canadian-American actress and model Pamela Anderson is making headlines these days due to her upcoming Netflix documentary "Pamela, a Love Story." In it, the Baywatch actress discusses personal experiences. One of the claims she made was that Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone once asked her to be his No. 1 girl and offered her a "condo and Porsche."

However, a representative for Stallone firmly denied Anderson's claim in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated... Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement."

Pamela claims that she turned him down. "And I was like, 'Does that mean there's No. 2? Uh-uh,'" she said with a laugh in the documentary, as per the New York Post. She later added: "He goes, 'That's the best offer you're going to get, honey. You're in Hollywood now.' (But) I wanted to be in love. I didn't want anything less than that."

According to Fox News, the allegations against the "Rocky" actor come just days after an excerpt from Anderson's upcoming memoir, "Love, Pamela," was released to Variety, detailing an awkward encounter she had with Tim Allen on the set of the TV show "Home Improvement" when she was 23 years old.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly - completely naked underneath," she writes.

"He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably."

Allen would have been 37 years old when the alleged 1991 event took place. The 69-year-old, speaking through a spokesman, told Fox News that he refuted the allegations "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."