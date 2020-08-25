We Love Kajol's Alliterative 'C For' Caption In Her Latest Instagram Post

Kajol shared this selfie. (courtesy: Kajol)

Leave it to Kajol to sprinkle the simplest of posts with a dash of humour and her latest Instagram entry is a perfect example. Kajol posted a stunning selfie of herself on her Instgarm profile on Tuesday and her caption caught our attention. It was replete with alliteration. The actress wrote in her caption: "C for compassion. C for COVID. Aiming for the first two to outlast and outgrow the last one. Keep on swimming." Kajol accompanied her post with the hashtags #Cfor and #GrowAndGlow. In the picture, Kajol can be seen smiling for the camera and she looks picture perfect with kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lip colour.

When Kajol isn't posting selfies on Instagram, the actress shares throwback pictures with hilarious captions, in which she decodes her expressions. These posts arrive with a staple hashtag #MeWhenI. Check out some of the posts here:

Kajol's next project is the Netflix film Tribhanga, which will mark her digital debut. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Tribhanga will be directed by Renuka Sahane and it will also star Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

The actress was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, which also starred Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam. She was also a part of the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which she played the role of warrior Tanhaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare. Ajay Devgn played the titular role in the film, while Saif Ali Khan featured as the antagonist.