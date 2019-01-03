We Live To Read Ranveer Singh's Cheeky Comments On Deepika Padukone's Posts

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed at their reception in Bengaluru.

Highlights "You two are adorbs," wrote a fan Deepika and Ranveer are currently on their honeymoon Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Simmba

You know who leaves killer comments on Deepika Padukone's Instagram posts? Yes, Ranveer Singh. The 32-year-old actress shared a photo of three pillows which had "unique, harmony and well-being" embroidered on it - maybe, the three things Deepika wants from 2019. But Ranveer Singh stole the show when he added in the comments section: "Ya... New Year resolution: Loads of snuggling." Deepika's Instafam went insane and posted comments such as "You two are adorbs." Though this was the winning comment (per Internet) of the day, Ranveer Singh's zesty comeback after discovering his wife's name on a food menu abroad was quite delectable too - more on that later.

Here's what Deepika Padukone posted on Wednesday evening:

Here's Ranveer's comment:

Screenshot of Ranveer's comment on Deepika's post. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

About the aforementioned comment on Deepika's name on a food menu, here's what the actor shared on his Instagram story:

Screenshot from Ranveer Singh's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone too was pleasantly surprised when she found out that a special dosa served at a restaurant in Texas was named after her. Another fan also shared that a special parantha thaali in Pune has also been named after her. Here's what Deepika tweeted:

what a great way to begin the year...Happy New Year! https://t.co/61BuaOWylC — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 1, 2019

In Austin, people are eating Deepika Padukone as a dosa menu!! See the pic pic.twitter.com/9c0mFeOyYL — Sailee (@sailee_rk) January 1, 2019

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took off for their honeymoon last week to an undisclosed location. The couple is usually secretive about their travel destination and they've not posted anything on social media so far which may give away their honeymoon destination.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in November as per Konkani rituals and then as per Sindhi traditions in Lake Como, Italy.

As of now, Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of Simmba while he is awaiting the release of Gully Boy on February 14. Deepika Padukone will start shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak.