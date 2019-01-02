A Deepika Padukone Dosa On Food Menu? Actress' ROFL Reaction Is...

Deepika Padukone during the promotion of "Padmaavat."

Highlights Her name's been used to describe a special dosa and parantha thali "What a great way to begin the year," Deepika wrote Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently on their honeymoon

2019 started on a great note for Deepika Padukone, who discovered yummy trivia about herself through her fans on social media. A fan from Texas shared a screenshot of a menu in a local restaurant where they serve a "Deepika Padukone dosa." The fan wrote: "In Austin, people are eating Deepika Padukone as a dosa menu!!" The 32-year-old actress was totally amused and re-posted the picture: "What a great way to begin the year... Happy New Year!" Another fan tagged Deepika Padukone to a photo a menu from a parantha place in Pune where her name was used to describe a special "parantha thaali." Deepika responded with LOL emoticons.

Here are glimpses of Deepika Padukone's Twitter timeline:

what a great way to begin the year...Happy New Year! https://t.co/61BuaOWylC — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 1, 2019

In Austin, people are eating Deepika Padukone as a dosa menu!! See the pic pic.twitter.com/9c0mFeOyYL — Sailee (@sailee_rk) January 1, 2019

Deepika Padukone recently took off for her honeymoon with Ranveer Singh for an undisclosed location. The couple are usually secretive about sharing information of their whereabouts while they are globetrotting. So far, Deepika and Ranveer haven't shared a customary New Year greeting with their fans on social media like their colleagues, who've been posting postcard-worthy photos offering glimpses of the New Year's celebrations.

On the workfront, Ranveer Singh was seen in recently-released Simmba, which is going super strong at the box office. Ranveer's New Year's treat for his fans were posters from his upcoming film Gully Boy, in which he plays the role of a rapper. In addition, he'll be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 this year while he will start filming Takht, slated for 2020 release.

Deepika Padukone will soon begin filming Chapakwith director Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.