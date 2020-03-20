'We Are Still Friends,' Vishal Singh On His Equation With Ex-Girlfriend Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal on the sets of Nach Baliye 9. (Image courtesy: madhurimatuli)

Highlights "We have moved on from our fights," said Vishal

Madhurima and Vishal had a huge fight in Bigg Boss 13

They also participated in Nach Baliye 9 together

Former couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli made a lot of headlines for their fights during their stints on the reality TV shows Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13. From abusing each other to involving in physical violence, the two often stayed in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. It seems the two have now moved on from their phase of quarrels.

In a recent interview to IANS, Vishal spoke about his current bond with Madhurima. He said, "I don't have any grudges for her in my heart. We are still friends... But it does not mean we meet every day or talk every day. We have moved on from our fights. We behave maturely now. No harsh feelings for her and there is no dushmani (hostility) between Madhurima and I."

Vishal also spoke about how his life has changed after Bigg Boss 13. "I feel blessed to be part of that show. Now more people know me... my reach has increased. I got a lot of popularity due to Bigg Boss. Even professional life has changed too, I have got many offers," Vishal said on the sidelines of Ample Mission and Aneel Murarka's fashion show Sindoor Khela.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)