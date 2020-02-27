Exes Madhurima Tuli And Vishal Aditya Singh Reunite After The Infamous Bigg Boss 13 Fight

Madhurima Tuli with Vishal. (Image courtesy: madhurimatuli )

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, who had a bitter relationship in the TV reality show and had a big fight there, recently reunited for an event. Madhurima shared a picture of herself along with Vishal on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: “We might have had our differences.. But that shouldn't stop us from doing what we are best at. Enjoyed a professional dance performance with Vishal Singh.” Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, who dated for a few years before entering the show also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 together, trended big time for their infamous fight on Bigg Boss 13, after which Madhurima was asked to leave the show.

During the last season of Bigg Boss 13, Madhurima and Vishal had a major fight. It began when Rashami Desai and Madhurima requested Vishal to make some tea for them. Vishal said that he will make tea only for Rashami. Madhurima who was upset with Vishal's behaviour, started teasing him by calling him “behenji.” Vishal asked Madhurima to stop teasing him but she did not listen, after which he threw water on her and she did the same. Both the contestants refused to stop despite repeated instructions from Bigg Boss. Later, Madhurima started hitting Vishal with a frying pan. The actors had earlier participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.

Madhurima Tuli is best-known for her roles in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha, in which she played the protagonist. She has also been part of films like Baby, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Naam Shabana.