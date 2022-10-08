Rhea Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of 'Goa In October.' See Pics

Rhea Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: rheakapoor)

It's just another day for Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani in their paradise. The producer is making memories, one day at a time, at her favourite destination, Goa. Rhea has shared a video from their Goa getaway. Be it Karan Boolani's pool time moment with their pets or his birthday decor, it is difficult to pick a favourite from the lot. “Goa in October. Old and New loves. 6.10.22,” Rhea captioned the post. For the hashtag, the producer has referred to Breno Miranda's popular song Just Another Day Of you And Me In Paradise. Have a look:

Rhea Kapoor and friends celebrated Karan Boolani's birthday in Goa. Karan turned 40 on October 6. In a series of Instagram Stories, Rhea shared glimpses of all the preparations. From the exotic meals to the gorgeous arrangement featuring wildflowers, chic candle stands and warm lights, Rhea did everything with utmost perfection.

Now let's talk about Rhea Kapoor's mushy birthday wish for her “best friend” Karan Boolani. She shared a video from the signature cake-cutting ceremony and wrote, “Happy birthday my best friend, doggy daddy, lover, sounding board and growing up partner. With every day you become more nurturing, kind, loving and mental and with every day I love you more.”

Did you know Karan Boolani is Rhea Kapoor's partner in everything? We aren't making such claims. Rhea announced it on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday to my partner in everything. Every year with you is more magical and fulfilling. There's no one I would rather grow up with. I love you so much.”



Now, look at Rhea Kapoor's “guys”. Here, she has shared the frame with Karan Boolani and her father, actor Anil Kapoor. Rhea, in the caption, wrote, “My Guys” and added a red heart.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the nuptial knot in August last year. The wedding was attended by their close friends and relatives.