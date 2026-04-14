Watch: Vijay's Reaction To Fan Holding A Picture Of Him With Wife Sankgeetha Goes Viral

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has been making headlines amid his active political campaign ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections.

Recently, a video has gone viral on X showing Vijay reacting to a framed picture featuring the late actor-politician Vijayakanth.

What stood out was that the picture also featured Sankgeeta Sornalingam, dressed as a bride.

In the viral video, a fan first takes a selfie while displaying the custom-made frame. He then approaches Vijay's campaign vehicle and raises the picture high so it can be seen clearly.

Vijay notices the frame and immediately points it out to his security team. He then asks for it to be handed over to him. Once he receives it, he holds it up briefly, allowing those around him to see it as well.

Anna ❤😭 pic.twitter.com/vDKWN3pAS1 — Prasanna OG Vote For TVK (@OGprasanna) April 14, 2026

The video quickly gained traction online, sparking varied reactions from fans. While some were surprised that Vijay chose to acknowledge a picture featuring his estranged wife, others believed his reaction was more connected to the presence of Vijayakanth in the image.

Divorce Petition Filed In Tamil Nadu

Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha, filed for divorce in a family court in the Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu.

In the filing, Sankgeetha has accused the actor of having an extramarital relationship with an actress. She has also alleged that he subjected her to "persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion". According to PTI, she said that if required, she would implead the actress as a second respondent in the case.

Sankgeetha has sought dissolution of the marriage along with the right of residence at her matrimonial home and permanent alimony from Vijay.

Vijay And Sankgeetha's Relationship

Vijay and Sankgeetha had an interfaith marriage on August 25, 1999, in Chennai.

A year later, they welcomed their first child, a son named Jason Sanjay, on August 26, 2000. Their daughter Divya Saasha was born in 2005.

Despite being married to one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, Sankgeetha largely stayed away from the limelight.

ALSO READ: Vijay Hints At Divorce With Sankgeetha, Calls Out Opponents For Attacking 'Personal Life'