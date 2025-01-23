Watch: Vicky Kaushal Helps Rashmika Mandanna As She Limps On Stage

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's period drama Chhaava was released on Wednesday. At the trailer launch event of the film, Rashmika Mandanna, who injured her legs at a gym, arrived with difficulty. The actor was struggling to stand on her feet and she was seen limping on stage.

As soon as Rashmika entered the stage, Vicky Kaushal lent her a hand and helped her to perform the rituals on stage. Later, Rashmika sat on a chair with Vicky's help. The video garnered love from the Internet.

Take a look:

A couple of weeks ago, Rashmika shared she injured her legs at a gym. The actress also apologised to the directors of her upcoming films Sikandar, Thama and Kubera for any delays caused due to her injury.

In her post, Rashmika humorously wrote, "Well... happy New Year to me, I guess! Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine. Now I'm in 'hop mode' for the next few weeks or months, or God only knows!

"Looks like I'll be hopping my way back to the sets of Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera! To my directors, sorry for the delay... I'll be back soon enough, just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping)."

"In the meantime, if you need me...I'll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP," she concluded. Take a look:

Chhaava is scheduled to release in theatres on February 14.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava will see Vicky Kaushal in the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rashmika will portray the role of Maharani Yesubai in the period film.