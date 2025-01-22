Video: Rashmika Mandanna Limps Outside Airport, Then Sits In Wheelchair

Rashmika Mandanna is devoted to her work commitment. Ahead of the trailer release of Chhaava, the Pushpa 2 actor was pictured at the Hyderabad airport. In a viral video, Rashmika can be seen limping. The actor struggles to stand on her feet as she comes out of her car. Then she sits in a wheelchair after getting help from her team.

Rashmika hid her face under a mask. She was dressed in her casual best. Her foot is seen wrapped in a cast.

Rashmika Mandanna was heading towards Mumbai to attend the trailer release of Chhaava. The first look of Rashmika Mandanna from the film was unveiled on Tuesday. Rashmika will portray the role of Maharani Yesubai in the period film. Take a look:

A couple of weeks ago, Rashmika shared she injured her legs at a gym. The actress also apologised to the directors of her upcoming films Sikandar, Thama and Kubera for any delays caused due to her injury.

In her post, Rashmika humorously wrote, "Well... happy New Year to me, I guess! Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine. Now I'm in 'hop mode' for the next few weeks or months, or God only knows!

"Looks like I'll be hopping my way back to the sets of Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera! To my directors, sorry for the delay... I'll be back soon enough, just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping)."

"In the meantime, if you need me...I'll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP," she concluded. Take a look:

On the professional front, Rashmika was last seen in Pushpa 2, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of recent time.