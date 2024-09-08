Advertisement

Watch: Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Reacts After Shoe Thrown At Him At London Concert

Karan Aujla said, "I'm telling you to come up on the stage"

Read Time: 3 mins
Watch: <i>Tauba Tauba</i> Singer Karan Aujla Reacts After Shoe Thrown At Him At London Concert
A still from the concert, Karan Aujla. (courtesy: KaranAujla)
New Delhi:

Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla reacted strongly after a man threw a shoe at him during his London concert. Several videos from the venue are already viral. A section of the Internet claimed that the man threw the shoe to get it autographed. However, Karan Aujla had to pause the show midway after the incident and he challenged the person to confront him. In a video, widely shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), a shoe can be seen thrown at the singer when he was on stage. Picking the shoe up and keeping it aside, Karan can be heard saying, "Hold on! Who was that? I'm telling you to come up on the stage. Let's do one to one right now. I am not singing that bad that you hit me with shoes." Take a look:

Another video showed security personnel identifying the man and escorting him out of the stadium. Take a look at the video here:

Karan Aujla will be performing his third show in the national capital in December. Ahead of the concert, the Punjabi singer shared his excitement about performing in India and said that his return "feels like coming full circle." Karan said, "I'm absolutely overwhelmed by the love and support from my fans in India. The fact that we had to add a third show in Delhi is a dream come true. This incredible response fuels my passion to create even more powerful music." reported news agency IANS.

Recalling his roots of musical journey, Karan Aujla said, "This tour is more than just a concert; it's a celebration of our connection. Returning to India for my debut tour feels like coming full circle. It's where my musical journey began, and to be able to share this moment with my fans here is incredibly special."

Presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the tour is slated to kick off on December 7 in Chandigarh followed by Bengaluru on December 13 and then Delhi NCR on December 15 and December 18 with the last stop being Mumbai on December 21.

Karan Aujla's song credit includes hits like Property of Punjab, Soch (with Intense), GolGappe Vs Daaru, Rim vs Jhanjhar, No Need, to name a few. He became an overnight sensation with his viral hit Tauba Tauba from Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz.

Karan Aujla, Tauba Tauba, Shoes Thrown
