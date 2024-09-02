Advertisement

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Spotted In Brand New Range Rover

Sidharth and Kiara pictured from inside their car

Read Time: 2 mins
Share

Sidharth and Kiara pictured inside their car

New Delhi:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now proud owners of a Range Rover. The couple were spotted driving their new beast on the streets of Mumbai on a rainy night. The couple were dressed in their casual best. They were pictured greeting the paparazzi. Sidharth sported a black t-shirt, while the Satyaprem Ki Katha was dressed in an off-white and pink top. They were all smiles when the paparazzi pictured them together. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in a destination wedding in Jaisalmer last year. They shared screen space together in the film Shershaah.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2024 in London in July. Kiara Advani shared pictures from the event and mentioned Sidharth Malhotra introduced her to Tennis recently. In one picture, Sidharth can be seen holding an umbrella. Apart from the happy pictures, Kiara also shared glimpses of strawberries - an iconic dessert at Wimbledon. Sharing the pictures, Kiara wrote, "I have to to be honest I was recently introduced to tennis by my husband and this has been the best experience ever! @wimbledon live, centre court, strawberries and cream and a fabulous game - doesn't get better!" Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor wrote in the comments section, "Don't miss the strawberries and cream. The best." Take a look:

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra made his web debut with Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force. He was also seen in Yodha alongside Disha Patani. Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Range Rover
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Yudhra's Song Saathiya: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Malavika Mohanan's Chemistry Combusts
Watch: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Spotted In Brand New Range Rover
Sanya Malhotra Gets Emotional As She Receives Standing Ovation For <i>Mrs</i>
Next Article
Sanya Malhotra Gets Emotional As She Receives Standing Ovation For Mrs
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com