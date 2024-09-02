Watch: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Spotted In Brand New Range Rover

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now proud owners of a Range Rover. The couple were spotted driving their new beast on the streets of Mumbai on a rainy night. The couple were dressed in their casual best. They were pictured greeting the paparazzi. Sidharth sported a black t-shirt, while the Satyaprem Ki Katha was dressed in an off-white and pink top. They were all smiles when the paparazzi pictured them together. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in a destination wedding in Jaisalmer last year. They shared screen space together in the film Shershaah.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2024 in London in July. Kiara Advani shared pictures from the event and mentioned Sidharth Malhotra introduced her to Tennis recently. In one picture, Sidharth can be seen holding an umbrella. Apart from the happy pictures, Kiara also shared glimpses of strawberries - an iconic dessert at Wimbledon. Sharing the pictures, Kiara wrote, "I have to to be honest I was recently introduced to tennis by my husband and this has been the best experience ever! @wimbledon live, centre court, strawberries and cream and a fabulous game - doesn't get better!" Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor wrote in the comments section, "Don't miss the strawberries and cream. The best." Take a look:

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra made his web debut with Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force. He was also seen in Yodha alongside Disha Patani. Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha.