Watch: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol Being Goofy, Rare Glimpse Of Aditya Chopra In Viral <i>DDLJ</i> BTS Clip

It's been close to three decades since Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and the Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer continues to receive immense love. Now, a BTS clip of Kajol goofing around with director Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan working his charm on the crew has been going viral online.

BTS Clip From Switzerland

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol shot part of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in Switzerland. The BTS clip currently making the rounds features Kajol, wrapped up in a shawl, sharing a playful moment with Aditya Chopra.

It also offers a glimpse of their off-camera camaraderie. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, clad in a jacket, is seen joking around with crew members and doing his signature step of stretching his arms inside a train compartment.

There are also glimpses of elaborate camera setups inside a moving train. Aditya Chopra appears in several frames, once at the back of a convertible, interacting with the cast members.

DDLJ's Musical Makeover

The Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will turn 30 this year. To date, this romantic drama is cherished by moviegoers across the globe.

Interestingly, Britain's railway system and Bollywood titan Yash Raj Films (YRF) have teamed up for a cultural celebration marking two major milestones in 2025: the railway's 200th anniversary and the 30th year of the blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

The collaboration, announced as part of Valentine's Day festivities recognising the romance of rail travel, focuses on Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical, YRF's stage adaptation premiered at Manchester Opera House on May 29. The production reimagines the 1995 blockbuster, which famously captured romantic scenes at London's King's Cross railway station featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, as reported by Variety.

About Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge featured a range of talented actors, including Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, and Mandira Bedi. The film was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1995 and went on to win the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

In A Nutshell

A BTS clip of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is making the rounds. Kajol's goofy side and Shah Rukh Khan's undeniable charm stand out, along with a rare glimpse of Aditya Chopra.