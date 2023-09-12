Viral: Ranbir Kapoor Photobombs Madelyn Cline At The US Open

Ranbir Kapoor photobombing Madelyn. (courtesy: ritikatweetsx_)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are spending quality time in New York. How do we know, you ask? Several pictures and videos of the couple posing with fans have surfaced on the Internet. Ranbir and Alia also attended the US Open final over the weekend. Now, a video of Ranbir photobombing actress Madelyn Cline has cropped up on social media. The clip opens to the giant screen at the games. It features actress Madelyn Cline. A few seconds later, we can see Ranbir quickly leaning towards her and showing the peace sign. A fan page, dedicated to Ranbir, shared the video on X (formerly Twitter). The text attached to it read: “Ranbir Kapoor photobombing Madelyn Cline at the US Open 2023 was not on my 2023 bucket list.”

Check out the video here:

Ranbir Kapoor photobombing Madelyn Cline at the #USOpen2023 was not on my 2023 bucket listpic.twitter.com/pbzwaHh6F2 — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) September 10, 2023

Here is a clearer video of Ranbir Kapoor photobombing Madelyn Cline. Take a look:

Clearer video of RK photobombing Madelyn cline haha

pic.twitter.com/yXvlzU92EX — ritika????| RK ANIMAL ERA (@ritikatweetsx_) September 10, 2023

Check out a picture of Ranbir Kapoor sitting next to Madelyn Cline at the US Open 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also posed with fans at the games. The couple are seen twinning in black outfits.

Days ago, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Karisma Kapoor also joined the couple on their USA holiday. Karisma uploaded a slew of pictures from the city. "New York Night Out," read the caption of the album.

Earlier this month, photos from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's New York diaries went viral. The duo, accompanied by friends, were spotted at local eateries.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022. They welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, on November 6 last year. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. He was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's latest offering was Netflix's Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. It marked Alia's Hollywood debut. Her upcoming projects include Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.