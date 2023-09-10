Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Pose With Fans At US Open In New York. See Pics

Image shared on X . (Courtesy: RKs_Tilllast)

Celeb couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are living their best life in USA and their latest holiday pictures will stand as proof. On Sunday, several pictures emerged online as Alia and Ranbir Kapoor attended the 2023 US Open in New York. In a picture posted on Instagram, we can see the duo smiling and posing with their fans. Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a black blazer while Ranbir Kapoor looks dashing in a dark blue shirt and a beret. Sharing the picture, the fan wrote, "A fan girl moment."

Take a look at what the fan posted here:

Ranbir and Alia from US open pic.twitter.com/kAPqcZmvmw — 𝙑 ♪ (@RKs_Tilllast) September 10, 2023

In another video doing the rounds on social media, we can Alia and Ranbir sitting next to actor Madelyn Cline at the games.

Take a look at the video here:

A few days back, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Karisma Kapoor joined the couple in their holiday. The Biwi No.1 star shared a set of pictures from the city and she captioned the album, "New York Night Out." She added the hashtag #Family to her post. In the first shot, Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor can be seen flashing ear-to-ear grins. Last week, photos from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's New York diaries went viral. The actors were spotted at local eateries along with a couple of friends.

This is what Karisma Kapoor posted:

See the pictures from New York here:

Alia Bhatt married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 last year. The actress announced the news of her daughter's arrival with this post and she wrote: "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir." They named her Raha."