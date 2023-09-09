Brahmastra At One: Alia Bhatt Shares BTS Video. Bonus - Ranbir Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir in first look test. (Courtesy: AliaBhatt)

Brahmastra is a special film for Alia Bhatt as her off-screen romance with Ranbir Kapoor started during the shoot of this movie. As Brahmastra clocked one year on Saturday, Alia Bhatt shared a BTS video of the movie. The BTS video can be made into a stand-alone movie as it has several aww moments. The video begins with director Ayan Mukerji explaining a scene to Alia Bhatt. She is told to hug the director from behind while he performs. However, Alia laughs out loud and Ranbir Kapoor (whose voice can be heard in the shot) says, "moment hai! moment hai!" The video then shows the first look test picture of Alia and Ranbir. In another shot, we can see Ayan Mukerji doing meditation inside a flight and Alia Bhatt smiles into the camera as he is being captured without his knowledge. There's a super cute shot in which Ranbir Kapoor can be seen with a towel covering his head. Alia wrote in the caption, "Someone hates rain sequence." From Varanasi to abroad, Alia tried to capture all precious moments in the video. In one frame, Alia and Ranbir are captured with their back to the camera, walking in the snow. Alia wrote in the caption, "A piece of our hearts..Can't believe it's already been a wholeeeee year. Love & Light alwayss."

Take a look at the video here:

Earlier, Ayan Mukerjee shared a video which had snippets from the first installment. The video was captioned, "Celebrating 1 years of Brahmastra. On 9th September 2022, we introduced you to the world of Astras." The video ends with glimpses of Dev and Amrita's characters (faces still haven't been revealed yet). Posting the video on Instagram, Ayan Mukerji wrote, "Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmastra! Thank you for all the creativity, all the Hard work, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in Life. PS.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmastra journey in a bit."

Take a look at the video here:

As promised, Ayan Mukerji shared another video to show the initial sketches of Dev in Brahmastra: Part two. He wrote in the caption, "BRAHMĀSTRA - PART TWO: DEV Early Concept Art Work Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for Brahmāstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration."

Take a look at the post here:

The film's producer Karan Johar too posted a video and he wrote, "Today we mark and celebrate one year of this labor of love. Truly, one experience....one journey....one story that is told with the heart and soul. An army of people giving in their best to showcase nothing short of magic on the big screen. The power of love & light will continue to shine bright.

Take a look at the post here:

In Brahmastra, Ranbir played the character of Shiva and Alia of Isha. Alia and Ranbir's romance blossomed on the sets of Brahmastra. They got married last year and welcomed their daughter Raha in November.