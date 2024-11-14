Advertisement

Watch: Comedian Kettan Singh's Pitch-Perfect Mimicry Of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar Thrills The Internet

Kettan impersonated the voices of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar as he sang Senorita on guitar

Read Time: 2 mins
Watch: Comedian Kettan Singh's Pitch-Perfect Mimicry Of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar Thrills The Internet
Kettan Singh pictured singing. (courtesy: KettanSingh)
New Delhi:

Comedian Kettan Singh delighted fans with his pitch-perfect impersonations of Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol as he performed Senorita from the iconic Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara at a Diwali party. The party was hosted by director-producer Bharat Kukreti. Television actress Rashami Desai and other guests gave loud shout outs as the comedian mesmerized the guests with his swift change from one actor to the other. Bharat Kukreti shared the video on Instagram feed and it went viral no time. The caption read, "Madhouse of talent @kettansingh regaling everyone with this masterpiece!!"

Let's have a quick look at the comments section. Composer Salim Merchant dropped a string of laugh out loud emojis.  Cricketer Harbhajan Singh dropped a string of emojis.  Anup Soni commented, "Superb." A fan wrote, "How can any one laughs. I am just shocked. What a talent. Hats off."  Another comment read, "Amazing." Another comment read, "Ketan bhai aap kamaal ho." Another comment read, "Sooo good." An Instagram user wrote, "Super." Take a look:

Senorita, the cult song from Zoya Akhtar's directorial, has a different fanbase. Farhan Akhtar is not unfamiliar to singing but Abhay Deol and Hrithik Roshan were surprised when they were asked to sing for the film. Abhay, in an interview, recalled how composer Shankar Mahadevan assured him, "We can tweak it and make you sound wonderful." Hrithik, too, shared his experience at the studio, "I just came to hear the song, and they handed me the mic!" the superstar once said.

Kettan Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar
