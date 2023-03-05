Allu Arjun Rules The Dance Floor As He Grooves To Oo Antava With DJ Martin Garrix

Image shared by Allu Arjun. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Allu Arjun is a rockstar and there is no denying this. Proving this yet again, the actor, on Saturday, set the internet ablaze with a video of him dancing. Make no mistake -- this is no ordinary dance video. In it, he is seen dancing to the track O Antava from his blockbuster film Pushpa with renowned DJ and record producer Martin Garrix. The unexpected collaboration happened at Garrix's show in Hyderabad that Allu Arjun attended on Saturday. A video of the moment, which has gone viral on social media, features Allu Arjun climbing on stage and grooving to the track with Garrix, as the crowd erupts in deafening cheer.

The caption of the video shared by a fan on Twitter says: “Two stars on one stage @alluarjun × @MartinGarrix - #OoAntava @Samanthaprabhu2 @ThisIsDSP. Maddd night at Hyderabad.”

Watch the video here:

Allu Arjun also shared two images from the night, featuring him with Martin Garrix. While the first photo has the two stars posing for the camera, the second image is a candid capture of Allu Arjun's brief moment on stage. Sharing the post, Allu Arjun said: “What a fun night. Oo anta va with @martingarrix.” He also said, “Hyderabad thaggedele,” referring to the iconic dialogue from Pushpa.

Martin Garrix replied to the post saying: “Thank you for joining, bro.”

The original song features Allu Arjun pulling off some complex moves with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun also shared the images on Instagram Stories. Sharing the first image, he wrote: “It was a blast,” and tagged the DJ.

With the second image, Allu Arjun simply wrote, “Oo anta va”.

Allu Arjun and Pushpa fans have much to rejoice as the actor has already begun filming the second movie in the Pushpa franchise. Titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, the second instalment by director Sukumar is expected to release early in 2024. The film will also feature Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.