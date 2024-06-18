Watch: 85-Year-Old Helen Practises Pilates - 'It Gives Me A High'

Yasmin Karachiwala shared this image. (courtesy: YasminKarachiwala )

Film veteran Helen, 85, recently signed up for Pilates classes under the guidance of renowned fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala. Yasmin Karachiwala shared an interactive video featuring the veteran actor on her Instagram feed. When asked about her decision to join Pilates classes, Helen told Yasmin, "You. Everyday you would ask me and I would say tomorrow. I know you got so tired of telling me that I felt guilty and the next day I rang you up and I said I am coming my darling and I will never go out of Pilates classes again."

Reflecting upon the benefits of the classes, Helen said, "Yasmin, I am feeling so energetic, so alive, so happy and look forward to this everyday. I feel so good. It gives me a high. I don't have to drink or smoke. I get the high with my Pilates." The video also features Helen practising Pilates with utmost sincerity.

Recalling the health issues she suffered before joining the classes, Helen said, "I had a walking cane with me. The walking cane is in the cupboard somewhere. I had a knee problem. I had to take injections for my knee. That's completely gone. I can walk on my own and maybe I am going to dance." Helen signed off with these words and a smile on her face, "Tell all the dancers of the industry to settle down. I am coming again." Sharing the video, Yasmin Karachiwala wrote, "Age is just a number when you're dancing through life with Pilates. To watch full Pilates journey of our legend Helen Khan, click on the link in bio!" Take a look:

Yasmin Karachiwala also treated her Instafam to a video in which film veteran Helen can be seen grooving to her own song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu. Yasmin Karachiwala can be seen accompanying her in the video. It ends with Helen and Yasmin Karachiwala sharing a warm hug. FYI, Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu is a song from the 1958 film Howrah Bridge. It was sung by Geeta Dutt, and was picturised on Helen. The song had lyrics by Qamar Jalalabad and was composed by O.P. Nayyar. Take a look:

Helen is known for her charisma and unmatched dancing style. She is best known for movies like Ek Phool Char Kante (1960), Bahana (1960) Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960), Umar Qaid (1961), Mr. India (1961), to name a few.