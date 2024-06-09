Crazy Viral: Helen Dances To Her Own Song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu

Image instagrammed by Yasmin Karachiwala. (courtesy: YasminKarachiwala)

Celebrity fitness coach Yasmin Karachiwala's latest Instagram post will set your Sunday mood. Yasmin Karachiwala shared a video in which film veteran Helen can be seen grooving to her own song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu at a gym. Yasmin Karachiwala can be seen accompanying her in the video. The video ends with Helen and Yasmin Karachiwala sharing a warm hug. FYI, Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu is a song from the 1958 film Howrah Bridge. It was sung by Geeta Dutt, and was picturised on Helen. The song had lyrics by Qamar Jalalabad and was composed by O.P. Nayyar.

The comments section of the post was filled with love from fans and celebrities. Arbaaz Khan's wife Shura Khan dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Sophie Choudry wrote, "Too cute. I love her." Actress Beena Kak wrote, "Two favourites and darlings of then and now... both in one frame. Love them." A user wrote, "Cutest." Another user wrote, "So cute." Take a look:

Helen is often spotted in famjam pictures shared by Salman Khan and his family. On Salim Khan's, 89th birthday, the entire Khan family posed together for a grand frame. In the picture, Salim Khan, his first wife Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan's elder son Nirvan, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan can be seen seated in the first row. In the second row, Salman Khan can be seen posing with brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, sisters Alvira, Arpita and brothers-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma. Arpita-Aayush's children Ahil and Ayat can also be spotted in the picture. Arpita Khan wrote in the caption, "Happy 89th birthday." Take a look:

Helen is known for her charisma and dance style. She is best known for movies like Ek Phool Char Kante (1960), Bahana (1960) Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960), Umar Qaid (1961), Mr. India (1961), to name a few.