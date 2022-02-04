Was Shocked, Sent Him A Message: Kapil Sharma On Sunil Grover's Surgery

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover from when they shared the screen together. (courtesy: YouTube)

Kapil Sharma, in a recent interview with Etimes said that he was "shocked" to learn about fellow comic's Sunil Grover's health recently. Kapil Sharma added that he tried reaching out to Sunil Grover and even "inquired" about his health through their common friends. "I was totally shocked and I am extremely concerned about Sunil's health. I had sent him a message but obviously he just got discharged yesterday, so I can't expect a message back from him. He had to undergo a heart surgery at a very young age, but he will be fine soon. I have inquired about his health from our common friends. Working in the industry for such a long time, we have many friends and they regularly update me about his well-being and health," Kapil Sharma told ETimes.

Sunil Grover was discharged on Thursday evening after undergoing a heart surgery. The actor-comedian suffered a minor heart attack last month and was taken to hospital on January 8, news agency ANI reported. Per news agency PTI, an angiography done, where three arteries were found to be blocked after which Sunil Grover underwent four bypass surgeries.

Sunil Grover starred in Kapil Sharma's shows - Comedy Nights With Kapil and the previous seasons of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the comedian quit The Kapil Sharma Show, after Kapil allegedly abused him while he was flying home from Melbourne in 2017.

Other than TV shows, Sunil Grover has also been a part of several Bollywood movies such as Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Sunil Grover also starred in Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy drama Pataakha, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan. He also had a brief role in Aamir Khan's 2008 superhit film Ghajini, Akshay Kumar's Gabbar Is Back and The Legend of Bhagat Singh, to name a few.

Last year, Sunil Grover featured in the controversial Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav, featuring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. He also led the ZEE5 comedy series Sunflower.