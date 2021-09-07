Warning: Throwback To Sara Ali Khan's First Birthday Is Overload Of Cute. Pic Inside

Sara Ali Khan shared this throwback (courtesy saraalikhan95)

A new day means a new throwback photo from Saba Ali Khan's throwback treasury. Saif Ali Khan's elder sister Saba has an impressive collection of throwback memories, some of which also feature Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan. In her latest Instagram post, Saba shared a childhood memory of Sara Ali Khan, from when she had just turned one year old. Munchkin madness," Saba captioned the photo, in which Saif can be seen playing with pint-sized Sara. In the comments section, Saba revealed that the photo is from Sara Ali Khan's first birthday celebrations. Here's little Sara Ali Khan playing with dad Saif Ali Khan:

Sara Ali Khan is Saif's daughter with his first wife Amrita Singh. The former couple are also parents to son Ibrahim. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor - the couple are parents to sons Taimur and Jeh.

Meanwhile on Sara Ali Khan's 26th birthday, she made a collage of her favourite throwback memories, which turned out to be this cool:

On Father's Day, Sara Ali Khan wished dad Saif with these priceless throwback memories:

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood with 2018 movie Kedarnath - late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was her first co-star. The same year, Sara also co-starred with Ranveer Singh in Simmba. Sara Ali Khan's filmography also includes Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and south star Dhanush.