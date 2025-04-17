Wamiqa Gabbi On Marriage Plans Ahead Of The Release Of <i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i>: "I Am Not Thinking About It At The Moment"

Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Bhool Chuk Maaf, releasing in theatres on May 9, 2025.

As the lead pair graced the trailer launch event for their film, Wamiqa was asked about her marriage plans.

To those unaware, the plot of the film revolves around the groom re-living his Haldi ceremony, on repeat.

Wamiqa told News18 Showsha, "Aap jo shaadi ke baare mein baat kar rahe ho, main nahi sochti hoon abhi filhaal shaadi ke baare mein. Naa hee main yeh sochti hoon ke mujhe kaisi shaadi chahiye. Mere dimaag mein abhi kuch bhi nahi hai - shaadi waagara ke liye. Jab koi aisa mil jaayega aur aisa lagega, aur mujhe bade shaadi ke sapne aane lagenge, toh main zaroor bataungi ke kya sapna aa raha hai. Abhi kuch bhi nahi hai - main shaadi ke liye bilkul blank hoon (I'm not thinking about marriage at the moment. I'm not even thinking about what kind of marriage I want. Right now, there's nothing in my mind regarding marriage. When I meet someone feel something, and start dreaming about a big wedding, I will definitely share how my dreams look like. But right now, there's nothing - I'm completely blank about marriage)."

The actress further revealed that in parts of Punjab where she grew up, it is usually expected for girls to get married at a certain age.

Wamiqa said, "And that's just what families do. They start looking for a groom who is well-settled and has a proper job."

Bhool Chuk Maaf is written and directed by Karan Sharma. A blend of small-town romance and Wamiqa and Rajkummar's fresh chemistry has gotten fans excited.



