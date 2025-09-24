Voldemort Could Be A Woman In HBO's <i>Harry Potter</i> Series, Fans React

A new wave of speculation has hit the Harry Potter fandom as rumours suggest that HBO's upcoming television adaptation of The Philosopher's Stone could see a female incarnation of Lord Voldemort. The reboot, which aims to explore the wizarding world from a fresh perspective, may introduce the Dark Lord earlier than in the original films, potentially through flashbacks and his possession of Professor Quirrell.

What's Happening

Entertainment scooper Daniel Richtman reported on X that HBO is auditioning both men and women for the role of Voldemort. "For the Harry Potter show, they're auditioning both men and women for Voldemort, so it's possible we could see a female Voldemort in the series," Richtman wrote.

They're auditioning both men and women for Voldemort so it's possible we could see a female Voldemort in the Harry Potter series! pic.twitter.com/3Wbr7DsrWY — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) September 21, 2025

This has sparked online discussion about a gender-swapped version of the infamous villain, with some fans dubbing the character "Lady Voldemort" or "She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named."

Social media reactions have been mixed, with some expressing excitement about the bold casting choice, while others insist it could undermine the original character's identity. One user wrote, "Nope. No thank you. Don't care if I sound sexist. Voldemort should not be a female character. Put the whole thing in the trash if they do that." Another added, "I present to you Lady 'She who must not be named' Voldemort!"

Voldemort rumoured to be female in the upcoming HBO MAX HP TV series WTF? This would be a SEXIST and ANTI FEMALE decision saying the most evil dark wizard of all time is a woman😡 pic.twitter.com/6qvpNdwI7e — Harry Thomas (@HarryThomasPic) September 23, 2025

Nope. No thank you. Don't care if I sound sexist. Voldemort should not be a female character. Put the whole thing in the trash if they do that. https://t.co/oZ0hbqMQCA — R33D (@iReedifer) September 23, 2025

Rumours about big-name actors have also surfaced. Cillian Murphy, known for Oppenheimer, denied any involvement during an appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast.

He commented, "I don't know anything about that. I mean, also, it's just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does. The man is an absolute acting legend. So, good luck to whoever is going to fill those shoes." Ralph Fiennes himself has praised Murphy in interviews, saying, "That's a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favour of Cillian." Other actors, including Tom Hiddleston, have been suggested by fans, but HBO has yet to confirm any casting decisions.

Background

In the original Harry Potter films, Ralph Fiennes portrayed the character of Lord Voldemort, while Christian Coulson, Richard Bremmer, and Ian Hart portrayed earlier versions of the character. Unlike the films, HBO's series intends to feature Voldemort from the very first season, incorporating flashbacks to pivotal moments such as the night Harry's parents were killed and the first encounter with Professor Quirrell.