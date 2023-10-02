Vivek Oberoi's Birthday Wish For 'Forever Saathiya' Wife Priyanka Is Everything

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: vivekoberoi)

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Monday penned down an adorable birthday wish for his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi.

Vivek took to Instagram to post a video of the couple and wrote, “To my soulmate, my better half and my forever #saathiya. Happy birthday my love; today I celebrate you because you have made my life…our world together a lifelong celebration! Here's to forever with you.”



In the video, a montage of candid moments of Priyanka was showcased. The video also included some pictures of the couple. As soon as Vivek Oberoi posted the video, netizens chimed the comment section with heartfelt birthday wishes.

A fan wrote, “Happy birthday to her, I was watching Saathiya movie today again.” Another commented, “Always my favourite.”

A social media user wrote, “More Graces and blessings upon her.”

Vivek married Priyanka Alva on October 29, 2010, and are doting parents to a son and a daughter.

As per reports, Vivek stated that he fell in love with Priyanka within twenty minutes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek will be seen in Rohit Shetty's debut web series Indian Police Force.

The series also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Vivek and Sidharth will be portraying the lead roles in the series, which will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)