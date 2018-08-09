Vishwaroopam 2 Preview: Ready For Kamal Haasan's Action Thriller?

A still from Vishwaroopam 2 (Courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Wisam (Kamal Haasan) and Omar Qureshi (Rahul Bose) resume their fight Vishwaroopam 2 is written and directed by Kamal Haasan The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi

Kamal Haasan's espionage thriller Vishwaroopam 2releases in the theatres tomorrow. Written and directed by Kamal Haasan, Vishwaroopam 2 is sure to keep you on the edge of your seats, much like its first installment Vishwaroopam. Kamal Haasan plays the role of a RAW agent named Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri, while Rahul Bose plays the antagonist- Al-Quada terrorist Omar Qureshi. The film also stars Pooja Kumar, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Waheeda Rahman and Jaideep Ahlawat. Vishwaroopam 2 is the sequel of 2013 film Vishwaroopam, which did a remarkable business at the box office. Much like its sequel, Vishwaroopam 2 also promises a gripping plot and several high octane action sequences.

Vishwaroopam 2 will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Hindi version is being presented by Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment. The trailer of the much anticipated film was launched in social media in June and was received well by the audience. Aamir released the Hindi version of Vishwaroopam 2 trailer while Jr NTR and Shruti Haasan (daughter of Kamal Haasan) launched the Telugu and Tamil versions. "This film is very close to me and everyone who is a part of this film has worked very hard. I welcome Mr Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment as the presenters of Vishwaroopam 2," Kamal Haasan said in a statement.

In 2013, Vishwaroopam was released amidst several controversies. Kamal Haasan's film was initially banned in Tamil Nadu and in neighboring states and a section also demanded title change. But Vishwaroopam's marvelous box office business left everybody stunned. Vishwaroopam made over Rs 200 crore and also won two National awards.

Vishwaroopam 2 follows the event after the first part, where Omar Qureshi manages to escape the clutches of RAW agent Wisam Ahmad. In the sequel Wisam and Omar resume their cat and mouse chase yet again.

Ready to watch Vishwaroopam 2 in the theatres on Friday?