Vishal Bhardwaj Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: "We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal'

For years, speculation has swirled around an alleged fallout between Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj during the making of Rangoon. Reports at the time suggested creative differences and tensions on set, with claims that the actor interfered in the filmmaking process.

However, at the trailer launch of O'Romeo in Mumbai, Vishal Bhardwaj finally addressed the long-standing rumours.

Vishal Bhardwaj On His Bond With Shahid Kapoor

Reflecting on their much-discussed clashes, Vishal Bhardwaj admitted that creative arguments do exist but insisted they have been exaggerated over the years.

He said, "We also have many fights and those fights are known to the media more, but there aren't that many fights between us. We've formed a bond between us like Laxmikant-Pyarelal, like Kalyanji-Anandji."

The filmmaker went on to acknowledge his own challenging temperament, crediting Shahid Kapoor for understanding and navigating it with maturity.

"Shahid understands my passive-aggression and that I'm a very difficult man to work with. Shahid should get a National Award for doing four films with me. We complement each other," he further added.

O'Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between the duo after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. Vishal Bhardwaj praised Shahid Kapoor as one of the most accomplished actors of his generation, noting that the performer has inherited emotional depth from his parents, Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem.

While audiences have consistently celebrated their on-screen collaborations, the director admitted he himself cannot fully explain why their creative partnership works so well.

"I still don't understand the reason why this magic is created. Just like wind is not visible to us but it is there, this magic that is created in our work, I don't know why and how it happens," Vishal Bhardwaj said.

Shahid Kapoor Calls His Journey With Vishal 'Adventurous'

Shahid Kapoor, too, shared his perspective on working with Vishal Bhardwaj.

"When I got to work with Vishal sir for the first time, I was very intimidated. I asked him, 'Sir, why are you taking me for this role? I've not done anything to deserve this.' He said, 'I feel you can do it', that's how 'Kaminey' happened and we started working since then. After that he gave me 'Hamlet' in 'Haider', which is a role every actor in the world knows is the most intimidating role. Then we did 'Rangoon' and now 'O Romeo'. I feel fortunate to be a part of his filmography," the actor said.

Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor revealed that O'Romeo came to him through producer Sajid Nadiadwala rather than Vishal Bhardwaj himself.

The director, however, interjected, stating that he had reached out to Kapoor but received no response. Shahid Kapoor replied with a laugh, "Sir, it's possible that I might not have."

O'Romeo is scheduled to release in theatres on February 13, aligning with Valentine's Day week.

(With inputs from PTI)

