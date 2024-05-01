Virat Kohli's Birthday Note For Wife Anushka Sharma: 'You Are The Light To Our World'

Virat posted these photos of Anushka. (courtesy: virat.kohli)

For Anushka Sharma on her 36th birthday, husband Virat Kohli handpicked the cutest pictures of his wife and posted them on Instagram, on Wednesday evening. "I would have been completely lost if I didn't find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much," Virat Kohli captioned the post. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial. They dated for a few years and got married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021 and son Akaay in February this year.

Check out Virat Kohli's post here:

The star couple welcomed their son Akaay in February this year. Announcing the birth of their child, they wrote in a statement, "With abundant happiness and hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka."

Anushka Sharma is best known for her performances in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few.

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma.