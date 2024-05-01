Aamir Ali Reveals That Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Son Akaay Is 'Golu Molu And A Cutie Pie'

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay on February 15 this year. Since then, the fans have been curious to know what the little munchkin looks like. Recently, TV actor Aamir Ali collaborated with Virat Kohli for an ad and opened up about their collaboration in an interview with Zoom. He also spoke about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's kids - Vamika and Akaay. Aamir Ali expressed his admiration for the "spark" that lights up Virat Kohli's face when he talks about his family.

He said, "We did have a chat about cricket, but when he spoke about his family, he had a different spark on his face. He showed me his daughter's photo and also spoke about Anushka. He had a different spark on his face. That was the most endearing thing I liked about him."

Aamir Ali added, "Akaay is damn cute. I told him it's good that you've kept them away. It's Anushka's decision to keep the kids away (from the media and fans). Kids have to be. But he's so golu molu and a cute pie, god bless him."

Earlier, Aamir Ali had teased his collaboration with Virat Kohli by sharing a picture with the cricketer. The announcement came after Virat skipped the entire Test series against England to be by his actor-wife Anushka's side in London for Akaay's birth.

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married on December 11, 2017, in a lavish wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The couple exchanged wedding vows after dating for nearly six years. Anushka and Virat are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.

They announced the good news by sharing a joint statement that read, “With abundant happiness and hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka.”