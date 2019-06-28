Virat Kohli Spotted Anushka Sharma On The London Tube And Left This Adorable Comment

Anushka Sharma Instagrammed this photo (courtesy anushkasharma)

How cute are star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli? Very. The 31-year-old actress, who joined Virat Kohli in UK last week, Instagrammed a touristy photo of herself from one of her adventures onboard the London tube and borrowed a quote from Audrey Hepburn to caption it. "Happy girls are the prettiest - Audrey Hepburn," wrote Anushka, following which arrived an adorable comment from Virat Kohli that must have made her day. "You are the prettiest all the time my love": Virat Kohli, who is busy with the ongoing World Cup in UK, snuck in these words. Anushka indeed lit up Instagram with her ear-to-ear smile in the photo and we can only guess the identity of the person behind the camera!

Take a look at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's cute little Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Virat's comment on Anushka's Instagram post

Before she joined Virat Kohli in UK, Anushka Sharma was spotted in Brussels, Belgium.

Last week, fans on social media spotted Virushka (as the couple are popularly known as) hanging out in London's Bond Street.

Anushka Sharma is not the only star-wife spotted with Team India on the World Cup tour. Shikhar Dhawan's wife Ayesha, Rohit Sharma's better-half Ritika and MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni were also spotted either in stands or on social media posts.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero and hasn't announced her next project yet. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will captain Team India in the upcoming World Cup match with England on June 30. Virat and Anushka got married in a destination wedding in Italy's Tuscany in 2017.

