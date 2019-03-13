The Internet Loves Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's 'Sun Soaked' Pic

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Highlights Anushka's post received over 4 lakh likes on Instagram Anushka and Virat got married in December, 2017 Anushka was last seen in Zero

We just can't seem to get enough of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's social media PDA and Anushka's latest Instagram post proves why. On Wednesday, the actress shared a loved-up picture of herself along with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. In the picture, the couple can be seen lying down on lush green grass as they rest their heads on white pillows and we must tell you that they look absolutely adorable. Anushka captioned the picture: "Sun soaked and stoked" and she added the hashtag "#throwback" to the post. Anushka shared the picture with her 24.2 million followers on Instagram, of which over 4 lakh fans have liked the picture. Remarks such as "cuteness overloaded" and "couple goals" kept popping up in the comments section.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's post here:

Anushka and Virat frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. On Valentine's Day, Anushka shared multiple mushy pictures on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Love is beyond and above everything. The only thing that's real. It's all encompassing and beyond the reach of the mind. Happy Valentine's Day to all."

Check out the pictures here:

In January, the star couple treated their fans to several loved-up pictures from their New Zealand trip. Here are some pictures:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December, 2017 in Italy, after dating for several years.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.