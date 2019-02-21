Can You Decode Virat Kohli's Caption For Anushka Sharma's Pic?

Virat Kohli Instagrammed this photo of Anushka Sharma (courtesy virat.kohli)

Highlights Virat and Anushka often feature on each other's Instagrams Virat and Anushka married in December 2017 "Cute" and "wow" are some of the comments that arrived on the photo

Hello, Anushka Sharma fans! We spotted a new photo of the 30-year-old actress on Instagram but not on her profile. Yup, you guessed it right - her husband Virat Kohli picked out an cute snap of his actress wife and Instagrammed it on Thursday morning. And he captioned the photo with three emojis - the heart-eyed-cat, the angel one and the heart. Can you help us decode Virat Kohli's caption for Anushka Sharma photo? The photo appears to be a throwback one in which Anushka adorably smiles at the camera. Meanwhile, the comments section has been flooded with the heart emojis with comments like "how cute" and "gorgeous" and "pretty" flooding the comments section.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli often treat us to loved-up photos of the couple and on Valentine's Day, the star cricketer treated us to this. Virat and Anushka celebrated the day with a dinner date at Nueva, Virat Kohli's fancy fine-dining restaurant in the national capital. Virat shared a glimpse of his date night with Anushka and wrote: "About last night with my valentine."

Meanwhile on Valentine's Day, Anushka Sharma shared an album of photos, also featuring Virat, to write: "Love is beyond and above everything. The only thing that's real. It's all encompassing and beyond the reach of the mind."

Anushka Sharma accompanied Virat Kohli to India's New Zealand trip last month, from where the couple filled up their Instagram profiles with such cute photos. Here are more from their travel diaries.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in December 2017 after dating for several years and we absolutely love and adore their loved-up posts. Aww, you guys!