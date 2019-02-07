Twitter Interrupts Anushka Sharma And 'Doppelganger' Julia Michaels' Conversation, Drags In Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma Instagrammed this photo (courtesy anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma and American singer Julia Michaels met on Twitter and said hello as the Internet obsessed over their striking similar looks. Meanwhile, Twitter stepped in to a conversation between the 30-year-old actress and her 'doppelganger' to plug in references to Anushka's husband Virat Kohli. After trending for days over the Internet fishing out pictures of Julia Michaels as Anushka's 'doppelganger', the singer tweeted: "Hi, Anushka Sharma. Apparently, we're twins. Lol." Anushka responded with a tweet that read: "OMG, yes! I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our doppelgangers all my life." Then came Julia's "Let's trade places for a day" tweet, which resulted in all sorts of reactions on Twitter, solely on behalf of Virat Kohli as netizens posted imaginary reactions of the star cricketer to Julia Michael's proposal to Anushka.

Read how Twitter hilariously took over Anushka and Julia's exchange. Some on the Internet also posted replies on behalf of Anushka.

Julia ask anushka do you get Virat as well jk — Nawaz (@nawazshareef108) February 5, 2019

Wondering what @imvkohli thinks about this — JC (@Jayc1178) February 5, 2019

Are you sure? pic.twitter.com/Pg0XhnANBW — The Person You Hate (@ichbin009) February 5, 2019

@AnushkaSharma Like : Tedha hai Par Mera hai — (@weluvnamo) February 7, 2019

Here's how Anushka Sharma and Julia Michaels exchanged pleasantries:

OMG YES!! I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life https://t.co/SaYbclXyXt — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 5, 2019

Hahahah let's trade places for a day https://t.co/Xg4iheeYPK — Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) February 5, 2019

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most talked-about star couples and often trend for their adorable posts for each other. Post their wedding, Anushka often said that their busy schedules rarely allow them to spend time together at home. She recently accompanied Virat Kohli to the New Zealand tour, from where the couple featured in several cute posts.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero and she hasn't announced her next project yet. Virat Kohli, who featured in the first three ODIs, has been rested for the remaining India's ongoing limited overs tour of New Zealand.