Twitter Interrupts Anushka Sharma And 'Doppelganger' Julia Michaels' Conversation, Drags In Virat Kohli

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 07, 2019 16:36 IST
Anushka Sharma Instagrammed this photo (courtesy anushkasharma)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Julia Michaels responded to Anushka's tweet
  2. "Let's trade places for a day," she wrote
  3. Twitter has all sorts of hilarious responses

Anushka Sharma and American singer Julia Michaels met on Twitter and said hello as the Internet obsessed over their striking similar looks. Meanwhile, Twitter stepped in to a conversation between the 30-year-old actress and her 'doppelganger' to plug in references to Anushka's husband Virat Kohli. After trending for days over the Internet fishing out pictures of Julia Michaels as Anushka's 'doppelganger', the singer tweeted: "Hi, Anushka Sharma. Apparently, we're twins. Lol." Anushka responded with a tweet that read: "OMG, yes! I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our doppelgangers all my life." Then came Julia's "Let's trade places for a day" tweet, which resulted in all sorts of reactions on Twitter, solely on behalf of Virat Kohli as netizens posted imaginary reactions of the star cricketer to Julia Michael's proposal to Anushka.

Read how Twitter hilariously took over Anushka and Julia's exchange. Some on the Internet also posted replies on behalf of Anushka.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Here's how Anushka Sharma and Julia Michaels exchanged pleasantries:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most talked-about star couples and often trend for their adorable posts for each other. Post their wedding, Anushka often said that their busy schedules rarely allow them to spend time together at home. She recently accompanied Virat Kohli to the New Zealand tour, from where the couple featured in several cute posts.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero and she hasn't announced her next project yet. Virat Kohli, who featured in the first three ODIs, has been rested for the remaining India's ongoing limited overs tour of New Zealand.

anushka sharmavirat kohli

