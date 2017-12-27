Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma And Ranbir Kapoor's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Punch Is Now Viral

Highlights Ranbir and Anushka co-starred in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Ranbir, Anushka and Virat flashed the 'ek tarfaa pyaar sign' The Bachchans, SRK and Priyanka also attended the reception

This picture of Ranbir Kapoor at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Mumbai reception is going viral. The photo of Anushka sandwiched between Virat and Ranbir who are making the heart symbol (rudely interrupted by Anushka's thumbs-up), is being shared and circulated by several fan clubs. It was originally shared by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions with the caption: "The return ofand the epicsign." Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor have made two films together -and the more recent. fans of the film and Ranbir and Anushka, simply loved Dharma's cheeky post and some even added comments like: "Andon playing."Here's the now viral picture of Ranbir Kapoor at Virat-Anushka's reception:Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi married on December 11 in Tuscany Italy and soon after their wedding announcement, memes of Ranbir Kapoor at their Tuscan wedding flooded the Internet. One such meme was:The Mumbai reception was an out and out Bollywood extravaganza with the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit in attendance. Of course, Virat's colleagues like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly were also there.Here's a glimpse of the attendees:Virat and Anushka will now leave for South Africa, where Virat prepares for an upcoming series. Anushka will ring in the New Year with her husband and return in January 2018 to complete her pending projects such as Aanand L Rai's film, YRF'sand promotions of