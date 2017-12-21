Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Delhi Reception: All You Need To Know Inside Virat and Anushka's Delhi reception details

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all set for their Delhi reception, which will be held in New Delhi, today (December 21). Yesterday, the newlyweds invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to their reception, the photos of which were shared by PM Modi on his official Twitter handle. Anushka and Virat have planned another reception for their friends and colleagues, which will be held in Mumbai on December 26. Before we get a chance to see the adorable couple in their stunning reception photos, here is everything you need to know about Virat and Anushka Delhi reception.Virat and Anushka's wedding reception will be held at the Durbar Hall, Taj Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi today.The wedding reception will reportedly begin post 8:30 and will be attended by Virat and Anushka's close friends and family members. Virat and Anushka's Delhi invite was designed keeping the palatial theme in mind. The invite celebrates their love in rich golds and ivory with a beautiful play of flowers .The greetings were set on a thick acrylic and each invite was personalised with the guest's name. The invitation was elegant and classic, accompanied with a box ofand stuffed dates. It was exclusively customized by 'Fleur De Lis.'Virat's family members, who will be at the reception, are his mother Saroj Kohli, sister Bhavna and brother-in-law Sanjay Dhingra, brother Vikas and sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, and his nieces and nephews Aryaveer, Mehek and Ayush. From Anushka's family, her parents Ashima and Ajay Sharma, and brother Karnesh will be at the reception. It is also that Virat's Indian team members and cricketers like Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Suresh Raina and Virender Sehwag will attend the Delhi reception today. PM Modi, who received the invite to the wedding reception yesterday, is also awaited at the function.After the Delhi reception, Anushka and Virat will fly to Mumbai for another reception. Later, Anushka will also accompany Virat on the South Africa tour. The couple will celebrate the next bit of their honeymoon there and will ring in the New Year together. Excited for the big day today?