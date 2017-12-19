Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli In New Delhi For Wedding Reception. See Viral Pics

Highlights
- New photos of Anushka and Virat went viral
- Anushka and Virat are currently in New Delhi
- The couple will host two wedding receptions
Recently, Anushka posted a selfie with Virat from their honeymoon (somewhere in Europe). In no time, the photo went viral on social media and became the Internet's favourite.
Anushka and Virat picked a heritage property in Tuscany for their wedding to ensure privacy. Pictures and videos from their wedding celebrations, which started at least two days before the main event, are now viral. Before the wedding, there was a mehendi ceremony and an engagement function. Sabyasachi was the designated designer for all three occasions for both the bride and the groom.
For her engagement, Anushka @anushkasharma wanted to wear a Sabyasachi velvet saree. And we made it in our signature Gulkand Burgundy. It was hand-embroidered using miniature pearls and the finest quality zardosi and marori. She wore a stunning uncut diamond and pearl choker with matching studs. The entire look was complemented with kohl-rimmed eyes, red roses and our now iconic micro dot bindi. For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli @bridesofsabyasachi
After their wedding reception, Anushka will travel with Virat briefly to South Africa and return in the new year to complete her pending projects. She will start filming the next schedule of Aanand L Rai's yet-untitled film, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and also Yash Raj Films' Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan.