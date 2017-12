Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli In New Delhi For Wedding Reception. See Viral Pics

Highlights New photos of Anushka and Virat went viral Anushka and Virat are currently in New Delhi The couple will host two wedding receptions

After their brief honeymoon, somewhere in Europe, newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli landed in New Delhi (Virat's hometown) for their wedding reception, which will be held on December 21. After their close-knit wedding in Tuscany, Italy, the couple will close theirfestivities with two receptions - one in New Delhi and the second in Mumbai on December 26. Some pictures of Virat and Anushka spending quality time with their close family members have instantly gone viral on social media. In the photos, Virat can be seen sporting awhile Anushka looked super cute in a pink suit. Within minutes of being posted by fans, the pictures have done several rounds on the Internet.These pictures will definitely make your day:Recently, Anushka posted a selfie with Virat from their honeymoon (somewhere in Europe). In no time, the photo went viral on social media and became the Internet's favourite. Anushka and Virat picked a heritage property in Tuscany for their wedding to ensure privacy. Pictures and videos from their wedding celebrations, which started at least two days before the main event, are now viral. Before the wedding, there was a mehendi ceremony and an engagement function. Sabyasachi was the designated designer for all three occasions for both the bride and the groom.Here are some pictures from the Virushka wedding, which is all that the internet can talk about:After their wedding reception, Anushka will travel with Virat briefly to South Africa and return in the new year to complete her pending projects. She will start filming the next schedule of Aanand L Rai's yet-untitled film, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and also Yash Raj Films'with Varun Dhawan.