Anushka Sharma Says Interview On Viral Pic With Virat Kohli Is 'Fabricated'

Actress Anushka Sharma slammed a leading daily's regional supplement for publishing a fabricated interview regarding her and Virat Kohli's viral picture, which he shared when he was in South Africa for a series. "It is shocking to see a completely fabricated interview of mine in a reputed publication," Anushka Sharma, 29, tweeted on Friday. The actress added that she has 'never opened up' about her personal life in any of her interviews. "This is to clarify that I have never done an interview on my personal life with them or with anyone else. Just shows how carelessly your personal freedom is looked at by them."
Highlights
- "I have never done an interview on my personal life," said Anushka
- Anushka said that the daily had fabricated the interview
- Anushka and Virat's viral picture has over 34 million likes
This is what Anushka tweeted:
The interview in question was regarding this picture instagrammed by Virat Kohli, which was captioned: "My one and only." As of now, the picture has over 34 million likes.
It is SHOCKING to see a completely fabricated interview of mine in a reputed publication like @Ei_Samay. This is to clarify that I have NEVER done an interview on my personal life with them or with anyone else. Just shows how carelessly your personal freedom is looked at by them. pic.twitter.com/ncmcuuJvVs— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 9, 2018
Anushka Sharma shares updates about her personal life very selectively. A testament of that was her hush-hush wedding, which was held in Italy in December 2017. Though Anushka and Virat had been planning their wedding for months but before the actual event, no one knew about it. Later, they introduced the world to their wedding planners, who reiterated that it was Anushka and Virat's first and absolute wish to keep the news of the wedding a secret.
Anushka Sharma was last seen in Pari, her third film as producer. She is currently filming Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan. Later this year, she will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, which also stars Katrina Kaif.