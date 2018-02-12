Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli To Appear On Koffee With Karan? An Update

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will not appear on Karan Johar's talk showKoffee With Karan 6 together, the actress' spokesperson confirmed. Over the last few weeks, several media reports claimed that the couple are likely to appear on Koffee With Karan 6 and just a couple days ago, Bollywood Hungama reported that Anushka would come on the show to promote her forthcoming film Pari while Virat might appear for two segments. "There is absolutely no truth to the rumours doing the rounds that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will be on the next season of Koffee With Karan. Request you to please refrain from any such conjecture," Anushka Sharma's spokesperson said in a statement.
Highlights
- "There is absolutely no truth," Anushka's spokesperson said
- A new report claimed that Anushka might appear to promote Pari
- Anushka and Virat got married in December
Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, both 29, married at a Tuscan resort in Italy in December. The ceremony was attended by only family members. Two receptions were held in New Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. Post that, the couple flew to South Africa, where Virat is currently playing an ODI series. Anushka came back to Mumbai after celebrating New Year, to resume her work commitments.
The Bollywood Hungama report stated, "Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are not keen on doing any talk show together. But Karan may tempt them if he mixes business with pleasure. So Anushka would come on Karan's show to talk about her film Pari, which she stars in and produces. She will be accompanied by the film's co-producer Prernaa Arora. Virat may just join the two ladies for one or two segments." Meanwhile, there's also no confirmation on when Koffee With Karan 6 will air on television.
Comments
Anushka Sharma's Pari releases next month on March 2. She has Zero and Sui Dhaaga in the pipeline.