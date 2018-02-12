Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli To Appear On Koffee With Karan? An Update

No, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will not appear on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6 together

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 12, 2018 08:05 IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli photographed during their Mumbai reception

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "There is absolutely no truth," Anushka's spokesperson said
  2. A new report claimed that Anushka might appear to promote Pari
  3. Anushka and Virat got married in December
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will not appear on Karan Johar's talk showKoffee With Karan 6 together, the actress' spokesperson confirmed. Over the last few weeks, several media reports claimed that the couple are likely to appear on Koffee With Karan 6 and just a couple days ago, Bollywood Hungama reported that Anushka would come on the show to promote her forthcoming film Pari while Virat might appear for two segments. "There is absolutely no truth to the rumours doing the rounds that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will be on the next season of Koffee With Karan. Request you to please refrain from any such conjecture," Anushka Sharma's spokesperson said in a statement.

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, both 29, married at a Tuscan resort in Italy in December. The ceremony was attended by only family members. Two receptions were held in New Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. Post that, the couple flew to South Africa, where Virat is currently playing an ODI series. Anushka came back to Mumbai after celebrating New Year, to resume her work commitments.

The Bollywood Hungama report stated, "Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are not keen on doing any talk show together. But Karan may tempt them if he mixes business with pleasure. So Anushka would come on Karan's show to talk about her film Pari, which she stars in and produces. She will be accompanied by the film's co-producer Prernaa Arora. Virat may just join the two ladies for one or two segments." Meanwhile, there's also no confirmation on when Koffee With Karan 6 will air on television.

Comments
Anushka has previously appeared on various seasons of Koffee With Karan. Last year, she shared the couch with Katrina Kaif, her Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero co-star.

Anushka Sharma's Pari releases next month on March 2. She has Zero and Sui Dhaaga in the pipeline.
 

