Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli May Sip Koffee With Karan. But There's A Catch Karan Johar reportedly wants Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to open the new season of Koffee With Karan

Anushka may promote Pari on Koffee With Karan 6 Virat Kohli may join her in one of the segments Karan is also reportedly reluctant to return with the sixth season Pari with co-producer Prernaa Arora while Virat Kohli will join them for a segment. "Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are not keen on doing any talk show together. But Karan may tempt them if he mixes business with pleasure. So Anushka would come on Karan's show to talk about her film Pari which she stars in and produces. She will be accompanied by the film's co-producer Prernaa Arora .Virat may just join the two ladies for one or two segments," the source said. Pari will release in March.



If this materialises, then it will be Anushka and Virat's first appearance together

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:32am PST



Guest appearances on Karan Johar's show are always fun - in the last season Arjun Kapoor guest starred in three episodes - with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and Kareena and Sonam Kapoor.



The source also told



Koffee With Karan 5 featured in headlines for some controversial statements made by celebrities but mostly because it was the place with the debate on nepotism started.v Are you ready to sip Koffee With Karan, Anushka and Virat?



