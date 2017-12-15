Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Thank Dream Team For Making Their Wedding 'Beyond Beautiful'

After a fabulous wedding in Tuscany, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have now thanked the team, which organised their extravagant Italian wedding. Virat and Anushka shared identical posts on their respective Instagram pages, in which they said: "The people responsible for making the most memorable occasion of our lives peaceful and beyond beautiful - our lovely wedding planners, Shaadi Squad." The team reposted Anushka's entry and added: "We can't thank our stars enough. It was an absolute pleasure and privilege to make your dream come true." Anushka returned to social media on Thursday and replied to most of the congratulatory messages she received since the news of the wedding went viral.
Highlights
- They made the wedding 'peaceful and beyond beautiful,' says Anushka
- Virat and Anushka's wedding was being planned for almost a year
- Anushka married Virat in Italy on December 11
Shaadi Squad was the official wedding planner while Devika Narain was the wedding designer. Both teams had been preparing for the Virushka wedding for almost a year without letting anyone get a hint about what is now called the wedding of the year. Devika Narain & Company's Facebook page shared a picture from the wedding (after Virat and Anushka's internet breaking announcement) and captioned it: "The past few months have been nothing short of epic. Congratulations Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, it has been an absolute honour and privilege to be a part of the journey." They also tagged "co-conspirators" Shaadi Squad, Stories by Joseph Radhik (for the photography) and The Wedding Filmer (for the videography) in the post.
According to mid-day, Devika Narain was the first to join the Virusha wedding dream team and soon her photographer husband Joseph Radhik followed suit. The quartet along with designer Sabyasachi, who designed all of Virat and Anushka's wedding outfits, kept the secret close to their heart for several months.
Here are some pictures from the Virushka wedding, which was attended only by family and close friends.
Anushka's family returned to Mumbai on Thursday to prepare for the second leg of celebrations - the Mumbai reception, to be held on December 26. A reception in Virat's hometown Delhi will be hosted on December 21.
The couple will take off for South Africa after the two receptions. Anushka will return to Indian in 2018 to complete Aanand L Rai's film, YRF's Sui Dhaaga and to promote her film Pari, which releases on February 9.