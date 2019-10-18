Virat, Anushka's Wedding Photographer Reveals What Makes His Pics Stand Out

Joseph Radhik speaks about his journey in a Facebook post.

On the night of December 11, 2017, thousands of people held their breaths as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared two stunning photographs to reveal they had gotten married in Italy. The breathtaking pics instantly created a storm on social media, collecting millions of 'likes'. Candid, natural and all kinds of lovely, the photographs charmed many - and now their wedding photographer reveals what made the photos so special.

Joseph Radhik, the man behind Virushka's viral wedding photographs, spoke to Facebook page 'Humans of Bombay' about his journey and what makes his photos "stand out".

In the Facebook post, Mr Radhik reveals that he was taken in by photography from the very beginning but chose to study engineering because it was what was expected of him.

"Throughout college, I'd take my 1 megapixel camera with me and keep clicking photos of the 3 most obvious things -- sunsets, insects and flowers! I never thought about taking it up professionally," he said.

A turning point came when Mr Radhik's sister was getting married and he realised there was still a long way for wedding photography to go in India. "I realised that wedding photography was a thing and that they were creating such beautiful pieces of art...but there was nothing like it in India!"

So Mr Radhik hired "a good old studio photographer" but also clicked his own photos at his sister's wedding. "After that when a friend got married, I took some photos at his wedding too!" he says.

His work impressed many, word soon spread and many began to hire him.

Mr Radhik then talks about what makes his photographs special.

"I wanted every couple's photos to look like how it would be if a friend was capturing their wedding, a level of intimacy and 'realness' that I found lacking in wedding photos -- and that's what helped me stand out then," he says, adding that he is a die-hard romantic and it is "this 'love for love'" that makes his photos stand out.

He also talks about Virat and Anushka's wedding, crediting the "real love factor" for their charm.

"We photographed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding -- and even those photos have the same 'real love' factor that every other image of ours has," says Mr Radhik.

Read the full post below:

"Joseph Radhik, you need no introduction. Your work speaks for itself," wrote one person in the comments section. "Your 'love for love' is very inspiring..." said another.

Let us know what you think of the post using the comments section.

