"Graduated With A Degree In Maths But...": This "Postwoman" Is Winning Hearts Online With Her Inspiring Story

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Akanksha Gaikwad is a female postman whose story has gained attention online. She graduated in Mathematics and became a postwoman three years ago, encouraged by her father. Initially hesitant, she discovered the joy of connecting with people through letter delivery.

In a society that is not that sympathetic towards the hurdles a woman has to face even now, it is hard to make a mark. But there are many inspiring stories that can always be motivating enough for people, regardless of age or gender. The story of Akanksha Gaikwad is one of such kind. Shared on the Humans of Bombay LinkedIn page, a post about Akanksha and her journey of becoming a female postman is winning thousands of hearts. "You see the coat, khaki bag, & this chitthi? - I'm a postman! Yes, we still exist! And yes, I'm a female postman!" she said in the post.

Akanksha, who graduated with a degree in Mathematics, revealed that she became a "postwoman" three years ago. "But it wasn't something I planned on becoming," she shared. She revealed that it was her father who pushed her to get a government job, following which she applied at the India Post. "I thought it would be a desk job...but I was told, 'You're to deliver letters!' I was taken aback," she said in the post.

Akanksha said that out of 26 delivery "guys", she was the only girl. Initially, her parents were hesitant about the job. "They thought, 'Ab beti ghum ghum ke chitthi lejaygi?'" she said, adding that she was hesitant too about the job. "I also thought, 'Do people even write letters anymore?'"

However, within a month, she realised she was wrong. "During my 1st month, I'd walk for hours, going from house to house, delivering these letters & through that process, I met the sweetest people. Once, an old aunty opened the door & was shocked when she saw me. She said, 'I never knew women deliver letters too!' She called me inside & gave me a glass of cold water! She even offered me food but I politely refused," she said.

Further, Akanksha shared "one of the best moments of her life". "Once when I was coming back home after a tiring day at work, a young girl who lived close by came to me & said, 'Didi, I want to be a postwoman too!' I was so touched!" she wrote.

Also Read | Pak Man With UAE Residency Claims He Was Denied Entry To Georgia Without Any Reason, Reddit Post Goes Viral

Akanksha revealed that in the past 3 years, she has delivered more than 1 lakh letters to people. She said that her parents are proud of her, too. "Delivering letters gives me so much peace...it makes me happy because in a way, I get to connect people. The anticipation with which they open the door & the smile that covers their face when they take their letter...no feeling is better!" she shared.

Akanksha's story has gone viral on social media, with many calling it "inspiring".

"There's something so pure, so grounding about stories like these, reminding us that connection doesn't need to be digital or loud to be real. Thank you for doing what you do, Akanksha. You're not just delivering letters, you're delivering warmth people didn't know they needed. Truly touched," wrote one user.

"Your story is truly inspiring, Akanksha. It reminds me of the power of stepping outside our comfort zones and embracing unexpected opportunities," commented another.

"Your smile says it all. Keep up the good work," expressed a third user.