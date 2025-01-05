Humans Of Bombay CEO To Sell Her Pricey Prada, Gucci, YSL Bags. Here's Why

Humans of Bombay founder Karishma Mehta has pledged to go 'leather-free for life' starting in 2025, encouraging her 5,94,000 million Instagram followers to embrace a more sustainable lifestyle by reducing their consumption of animal products.

Ms Mehta shared an inspirational post on her Instagram, announcing her decision to sell all her luxury leather goods. She accompanied the post with photos of herself posing alongside an array of high-end shoes and bags from brands like Gucci, Prada, Yves Saint Laurent (YSL), Louis Vuitton, and Fendi, among others.

In her heartfelt note, Ms Mehta reflected on how she once aspired to own these "dream bags" and "dream shoes," which symbolised her "big dreams" growing up. However, she recently realised that materialism is rooted in a "fundamentally flawed premise." As a result, she decided to stop purchasing luxury leather items and to sell her existing collection, with the proceeds going to animal welfare NGOs.

Explaining her reasoning, she wrote, "As a vegetarian, I won't eat meat because it doesn't sit right with me to consume a living being. How then can it sit well with me to partake in a market that prides itself on being 'luxury' by placing value on animals being skinned? It doesn't."

See the post here:

She concluded her post with an inspiring message: "I hope this little action opens your eyes to it-dream still, think of conquering your biggest dream relentlessly. But do it with heart and kindness. Here's to a kinder 2025 and being leather-free for life. :)"

Karishma Mehta founded the Humans of Bombay Facebook page in 2014, drawing inspiration from Brandon Stanton's Humans of New York. Over time, the platform's popularity grew nationwide, amassing millions of followers on Facebook and Instagram by 2021. In 2022, she launched a YouTube interview series titled 'How The Hell Did I Do It?'.